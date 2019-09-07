Reviewing Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)’s and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 17.32 N/A -0.92 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.22 beta indicates that Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is 22.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s 105.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.4% and 2.5%. Insiders held 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.8% are Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was less bearish than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Summary

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.