Reviewing Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)’s and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)’s results

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 4 20.41 N/A 0.25 13.17 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 12.09 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% 116.3% 29.1% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.26 beta. In other hand, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.68 which is 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are 2.9 and 2.9 respectively. Its competitor Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.4% and 4.9%. Insiders held 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.3% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. -1.48% -25.89% -18.43% 46.9% 78.49% 12.93% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -42.55% -62.5% -62.46% -69.36% -70.3% -34.25%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has 12.93% stronger performance while Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -34.25% weaker performance.

Summary

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.