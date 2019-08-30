Reviewing Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)’s and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 15.93 N/A -0.92 0.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -190.9% -80.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Leap Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Leap Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.4% and 40%. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 17.1% 29.89% 32.94% 3.91% -69.79% 13%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has -14.97% weaker performance while Leap Therapeutics Inc. has 13% stronger performance.

Summary

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats Leap Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.