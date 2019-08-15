Reviewing Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)’s and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s results

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 15.69 N/A -0.92 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 30.23 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3%

Risk and Volatility

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a 1.22 beta, while its volatility is 22.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.01 beta and it is 101.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $10.4, with potential upside of 356.14%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.4% and 44% respectively. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, 2.5% are Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has stronger performance than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.