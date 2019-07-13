Reviewing Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)’s and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s results

We are comparing Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 4 20.41 N/A 0.25 13.17 GlycoMimetics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% 116.3% 29.1% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s current beta is 1.26 and it happens to be 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s 2.73 beta is the reason why it is 173.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is 2.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.9. Meanwhile, GlycoMimetics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.9 while its Quick Ratio is 23.9. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s consensus price target is $23, while its potential upside is 81.67%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.4% and 0% respectively. About 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. -1.48% -25.89% -18.43% 46.9% 78.49% 12.93% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.28% 4.15% 9.33% -5.57% -34.65% 32.42%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has weaker performance than GlycoMimetics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats GlycoMimetics Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.