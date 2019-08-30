Reviewing Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)’s and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 15.97 N/A -0.92 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 129.34 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Volatility and Risk

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.22. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s 62.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.62 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival Fate Therapeutics Inc. is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.4. Fate Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $20.6, with potential upside of 25.46%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.9% are Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has -14.97% weaker performance while Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 71.86% stronger performance.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.