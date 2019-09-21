Reviewing Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)’s and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 9.25 N/A -0.92 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3%

Risk and Volatility

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a 1.22 beta, while its volatility is 22.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.94 beta is the reason why it is 94.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. Its rival Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.3 respectively. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.8% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.