Reviewing Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)’s and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s results

Both Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 14.82 N/A -0.92 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 32.76 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Compugen Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Risk & Volatility

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a beta of 1.22 and its 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Compugen Ltd. has beta of 2.62 which is 162.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Compugen Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and has 5.1 Quick Ratio. Compugen Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Compugen Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 21.4% and 24.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Compugen Ltd. has 12% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has -14.97% weaker performance while Compugen Ltd. has 49.31% stronger performance.

Summary

Compugen Ltd. beats Aeterna Zentaris Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.