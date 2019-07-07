Reviewing Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)’s and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)’s results

Both Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 4 21.08 N/A 0.25 13.17 BioTime Inc. 1 31.85 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% 116.3% 29.1% BioTime Inc. 0.00% -62.6% -58.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.26 beta means Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s volatility is 26.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, BioTime Inc.’s 189.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.89 beta.

Liquidity

2.9 and 2.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. Its rival BioTime Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. BioTime Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and BioTime Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.4% and 40.6% respectively. About 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.9% of BioTime Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. -1.48% -25.89% -18.43% 46.9% 78.49% 12.93% BioTime Inc. -1.67% -9.23% 3.51% -18.89% -28.89% 29.24%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BioTime Inc.

Summary

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats BioTime Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.