Reviewing Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)’s and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)’s results

This is a contrast between Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 13.30 N/A -0.92 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 41 6.82 N/A 2.05 26.83

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7%

Risk and Volatility

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a 1.22 beta, while its volatility is 22.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Anika Therapeutics Inc. are 18.1 and 16.1 respectively. Anika Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.6% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has -14.97% weaker performance while Anika Therapeutics Inc. has 63.91% stronger performance.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.