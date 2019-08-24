Reviewing Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO)’s and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s results

Both Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|1.44
|N/A
|-0.36
|0.00
|Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|0.86
|N/A
|-1.85
|0.00
Demonstrates Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-20.5%
|-17.7%
|Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-319.2%
|-106.8%
Liquidity
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.8 and a Quick Ratio of 13.8. Competitively, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.4% and 5.1% respectively. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.13%
|-8.73%
|-22.06%
|-79.51%
|-80.37%
|-53.24%
|Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.48%
|-12.94%
|-32.32%
|-7.5%
|-79.44%
|-17.04%
For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.
