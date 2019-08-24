Reviewing Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO)’s and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s results

Both Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.44 N/A -0.36 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.86 N/A -1.85 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8%

Liquidity

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.8 and a Quick Ratio of 13.8. Competitively, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.4% and 5.1% respectively. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04%

Summary

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.