Reviewing Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO)’s and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.59 N/A -0.36 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 4.73 N/A -1.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 13.8 and 13.8. Competitively, Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 5.7 and 5.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s potential upside is 68.42% and its average price target is $16.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.4% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.1% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% are Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.23% are Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Sutro Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.