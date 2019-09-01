Reviewing Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO)’s and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)’s results

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.67 N/A -0.36 0.00 Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Savara Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7% Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6%

Liquidity

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.8 and 13.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Savara Inc. are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Savara Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Savara Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.4% and 44.9%. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Savara Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24% Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Savara Inc.

Summary

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Savara Inc.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.