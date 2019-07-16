Reviewing Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO)’s and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)’s results

Both Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.70 N/A -0.42 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 16 60.04 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -14.8% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7%

Liquidity

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.7 and 11.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rafael Holdings Inc. are 13 and 13 respectively. Rafael Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.2% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.2% of Rafael Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.94% 7.33% -69.25% -46.97% -72% -38.24% Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Rafael Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.