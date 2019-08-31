Reviewing Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO)’s and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.67 N/A -0.36 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 21.87 N/A -0.87 0.00

Demonstrates Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 13.8 while its Current Ratio is 13.8. Meanwhile, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 653.01% and its average price target is $25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.4% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2% are Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -53.24% weaker performance while Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22% stronger performance.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.