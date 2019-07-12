Reviewing Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO)’s and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s results

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|1.63
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|21.62
|N/A
|-8.08
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-17.6%
|-14.8%
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-336.5%
|-103%
Liquidity
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.7 while its Quick Ratio is 11.7. On the competitive side is, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
On the other hand, Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 685.44% and its consensus price target is $20.5.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 27.2% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 59.2% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Comparatively, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 4.76% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.94%
|7.33%
|-69.25%
|-46.97%
|-72%
|-38.24%
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.14%
|-1.76%
|21.5%
|-32.06%
|-30.65%
|84.83%
For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Onconova Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.
