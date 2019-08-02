Reviewing Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO)’s and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s results

We are contrasting Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|1.49
|N/A
|-0.36
|0.00
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|21
|71.59
|N/A
|-0.81
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-20.5%
|-17.7%
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
13.8 and 13.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Morphic Holding Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Morphic Holding Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.4% and 49.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.13%
|-8.73%
|-22.06%
|-79.51%
|-80.37%
|-53.24%
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|9.03%
|-2.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|25.44%
For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -53.24% weaker performance while Morphic Holding Inc. has 25.44% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Morphic Holding Inc. beats Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.
