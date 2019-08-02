Reviewing Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO)’s and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s results

We are contrasting Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.49 N/A -0.36 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 21 71.59 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

13.8 and 13.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Morphic Holding Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Morphic Holding Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.4% and 49.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -53.24% weaker performance while Morphic Holding Inc. has 25.44% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Morphic Holding Inc. beats Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.