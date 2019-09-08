Reviewing Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO)’s and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.59 N/A -0.36 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 53.74 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 13.8 and 13.8 respectively. Its competitor Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $16.2, while its potential upside is 69.10%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.4% and 94.9% respectively. Insiders held 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.