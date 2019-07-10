Reviewing Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO)’s and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT)’s results

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.61 N/A -0.42 0.00 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -14.8% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -245.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.2% and 10.7%. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.94% 7.33% -69.25% -46.97% -72% -38.24% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2.61% -15.59% -28.31% -59.11% -89.81% -32.03%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.