Reviewing Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO)’s and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)’s results

Since Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|1.79
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|3
|41.77
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-17.6%
|-14.8%
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-79.5%
|-68.8%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 11.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.7. The Current Ratio of rival Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9 and its Quick Ratio is has 9. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
On the other hand, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s potential upside is 628.26% and its consensus target price is $16.75.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 27.2% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, 1.3% are Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.94%
|7.33%
|-69.25%
|-46.97%
|-72%
|-38.24%
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-14.38%
|-27.17%
|-26.17%
|-39.37%
|-48.85%
|-25.35%
For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has weaker performance than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
