Reviewing Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO)’s and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s results

Both Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.81 N/A -0.42 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 24.92 N/A -1.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -14.8% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -305.3% -111.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 11.7 while its Current Ratio is 11.7. Meanwhile, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.2% and 55.9% respectively. Insiders owned 1.2% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.94% 7.33% -69.25% -46.97% -72% -38.24% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12.96% 9.58% -32.22% -20.43% -6.15% -3.17%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.