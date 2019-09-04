Reviewing Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO)’s and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)’s results

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|1.57
|N/A
|-0.36
|0.00
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|2.72
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-20.5%
|-17.7%
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-69.3%
|-48.4%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 13.8 while its Current Ratio is 13.8. Meanwhile, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 23.4% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 40.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.13%
|-8.73%
|-22.06%
|-79.51%
|-80.37%
|-53.24%
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.15%
|-14.35%
|-23.52%
|-57.85%
|-61.04%
|-55.6%
For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
