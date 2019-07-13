Reviewing Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO)’s and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)’s results

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|1.65
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|67.82
|N/A
|-0.62
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-17.6%
|-14.8%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.2% and 0.69% respectively. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.94%
|7.33%
|-69.25%
|-46.97%
|-72%
|-38.24%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|18.16%
|1.89%
|-13.6%
|-26.33%
|-8.47%
|-13.6%
For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.
