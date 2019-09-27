Reviewing Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO)’s and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s results

Since Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 24.85M -0.36 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 -0.04 12.29M -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Table 2 provides us Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,594,156,783.34% -20.5% -17.7% Cassava Sciences Inc. 1,000,569,893.35% -34.5% -32.7%

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.8 and a Quick Ratio of 13.8. Competitively, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.4 and has 21.4 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Cassava Sciences Inc. is $3, which is potential 141.94% upside.

Institutional investors owned 23.4% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -53.24% weaker performance while Cassava Sciences Inc. has 58.82% stronger performance.

On 7 of the 11 factors Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cassava Sciences Inc.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.