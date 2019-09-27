Reviewing Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO)’s and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s results

Since Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|0.00
|24.85M
|-0.36
|0.00
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|1
|-0.04
|12.29M
|-0.58
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3,594,156,783.34%
|-20.5%
|-17.7%
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|1,000,569,893.35%
|-34.5%
|-32.7%
Liquidity
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.8 and a Quick Ratio of 13.8. Competitively, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.4 and has 21.4 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average price target of Cassava Sciences Inc. is $3, which is potential 141.94% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 23.4% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.13%
|-8.73%
|-22.06%
|-79.51%
|-80.37%
|-53.24%
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|-2.88%
|8%
|23.85%
|17.39%
|-39.19%
|58.82%
For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -53.24% weaker performance while Cassava Sciences Inc. has 58.82% stronger performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 11 factors Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cassava Sciences Inc.
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.