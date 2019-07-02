Reviewing Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO)’s and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s results

We are comparing Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.79 N/A -0.42 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -21.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -14.8% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7%

Liquidity

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.7 while its Quick Ratio is 11.7. On the competitive side is, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.2% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.2% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% are Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.94% 7.33% -69.25% -46.97% -72% -38.24% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. -35.2% -47.27% -55.85% -74.5% -89.76% -61.84%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Summary

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.