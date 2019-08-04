Reviewing Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO)’s and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s results

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.52 N/A -0.36 0.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 4 0.00 N/A -1.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Table 2 shows us Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional investors held 23.4% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 9.35% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares. Insiders held 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3.23% -4.19% -13.51% -9.86% -59.49% -11.11%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

On 4 of the 7 factors ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited beats Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.