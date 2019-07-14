Reviewing Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO)’s and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s results

We are contrasting Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.65 N/A -0.42 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -14.8% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 11.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.7. The Current Ratio of rival Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 15.2. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $45, while its potential upside is 64.53%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.2% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 53.8% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.2% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.94% 7.33% -69.25% -46.97% -72% -38.24% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.44% -0.47% 34.54% 27.47% -23.33% 43.52%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.