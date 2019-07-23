Reviewing Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO)’s and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.64 N/A -0.42 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -14.8% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -687.2% -455.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 11.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.7. The Current Ratio of rival Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.2. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.2% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.7% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.2% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.94% 7.33% -69.25% -46.97% -72% -38.24% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.69% -22.18% -50.86% 45.22% 0% -55.47%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.