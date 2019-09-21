Reviewing Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO)’s and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.55 N/A -0.36 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 5 73.38 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 13.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.8. The Current Ratio of rival Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.3. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 278.22% and its average price target is $12.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.4% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 64.4% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.