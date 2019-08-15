Reviewing AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV)’s and Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.B)’s results

Both AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) and Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.B) compete on a level playing field in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroVironment Inc. 66 3.89 N/A 1.75 31.40 Moog Inc. 89 0.94 N/A 4.73 17.42

In table 1 we can see AeroVironment Inc. and Moog Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Moog Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than AeroVironment Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. AeroVironment Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Moog Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroVironment Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 9.6% Moog Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for AeroVironment Inc. and Moog Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroVironment Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Moog Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of AeroVironment Inc. is $76.67, with potential upside of 50.10%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AeroVironment Inc. and Moog Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.2% and 0% respectively. About 1.4% of AeroVironment Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AeroVironment Inc. -0.36% -0.49% -19.68% -26.53% -24.51% -19.28% Moog Inc. -14.21% -5.82% -2.02% -2.29% 28.15% 6.68%

For the past year AeroVironment Inc. has -19.28% weaker performance while Moog Inc. has 6.68% stronger performance.

Summary

AeroVironment Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Moog Inc.

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and efficient energy systems (EES) in the United States and internationally. The company offers small UAS products to deliver intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; and communications, such as real-time tactical reconnaissance, tracking, combat assessment, and geographic data to the small tactical unit or individual operator. Its small UAS wirelessly transmit critical live video and other information to a hand-held ground control unit enabling the operator to view and capture images; ground control systems allow the operator to control the aircraft; and tactical missile systems designed to be reusable for various flights and to be recovered through an autonomous landing feature that enables a controlled descent to a designated location. The company also provides spare equipment, alternative payload modules, batteries, and chargers; repair, refurbishment and replacement, training, and customer support services to small UAS; turnkey information solutions; and engineering services. In addition, it offers electric vehicle charging systems, services, and related solutions for plug-in passenger vehicles; PosiCharge industrial electric vehicle charging systems for electric material handling vehicles and airport ground support equipment; and power cycling and test systems for developers and manufacturers of electric vehicles, as well as battery packs, electric motors, and fuel cells. The company sells EES products directly through sales force; and through retailers, resellers, industrial battery and lift-truck dealers, and distributors and representatives. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy, as well as commercial, consumer, and government customers. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.