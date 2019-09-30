Reviewing AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV)’s and Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s results

Both AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) and Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroVironment Inc. 55 1.10 21.50M 1.75 31.40 Embraer S.A. 18 -9.46 174.03M -0.93 0.00

Demonstrates AeroVironment Inc. and Embraer S.A. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) and Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroVironment Inc. 38,871,813.42% 10.5% 9.6% Embraer S.A. 963,087,991.15% -5.2% -1.8%

Volatility & Risk

AeroVironment Inc. has a 1.09 beta, while its volatility is 9.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Embraer S.A.’s -0.13 beta is the reason why it is 113.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AeroVironment Inc. is 9.3 while its Current Ratio is 10.5. Meanwhile, Embraer S.A. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. AeroVironment Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Embraer S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown AeroVironment Inc. and Embraer S.A.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroVironment Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Embraer S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

AeroVironment Inc.’s upside potential is 58.70% at a $85 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AeroVironment Inc. and Embraer S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 86.2% and 44.9% respectively. 1.4% are AeroVironment Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 12.4% are Embraer S.A.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AeroVironment Inc. -0.36% -0.49% -19.68% -26.53% -24.51% -19.28% Embraer S.A. -2.27% -0.1% 2.28% -3.58% -1.41% -8.72%

For the past year Embraer S.A. has weaker performance than AeroVironment Inc.

Summary

AeroVironment Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Embraer S.A.

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and efficient energy systems (EES) in the United States and internationally. The company offers small UAS products to deliver intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; and communications, such as real-time tactical reconnaissance, tracking, combat assessment, and geographic data to the small tactical unit or individual operator. Its small UAS wirelessly transmit critical live video and other information to a hand-held ground control unit enabling the operator to view and capture images; ground control systems allow the operator to control the aircraft; and tactical missile systems designed to be reusable for various flights and to be recovered through an autonomous landing feature that enables a controlled descent to a designated location. The company also provides spare equipment, alternative payload modules, batteries, and chargers; repair, refurbishment and replacement, training, and customer support services to small UAS; turnkey information solutions; and engineering services. In addition, it offers electric vehicle charging systems, services, and related solutions for plug-in passenger vehicles; PosiCharge industrial electric vehicle charging systems for electric material handling vehicles and airport ground support equipment; and power cycling and test systems for developers and manufacturers of electric vehicles, as well as battery packs, electric motors, and fuel cells. The company sells EES products directly through sales force; and through retailers, resellers, industrial battery and lift-truck dealers, and distributors and representatives. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy, as well as commercial, consumer, and government customers. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Embraer S.A. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Executive Jets, Defense & Security, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft. Its products include ERJ 145 family, EMBRAER 170/190 family, and E-Jets family of commercial aircraft. The Executive Jets segment develops, produces, and sells executive jets; and offers support services, as well as leases aircraft. It provides Legacy 600 and Legacy 650 executive jets in the super midsize and large categories; Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 executive jets in the midlight and midsize categories; Phenom family executive jets in the entry jet and light jet categories; and Lineage 1000, an ultra-large executive jet. The Defense & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems. The Other Related Businesses segment is involved in the supply of fuel systems, structural parts, and mechanical and hydraulic systems; and production of agricultural crop-spraying aircraft. The company was formerly known as Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de AeronÃ¡utica S.A. and changed its name to Embraer S.A. in November 2010. Embraer S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in SÃ£o JosÃ© dos Campos, Brazil.