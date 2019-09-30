Reviewing AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV)’s and Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)’s results

Both AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) and Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroVironment Inc. 55 1.04 21.50M 1.75 31.40 Air Industries Group 1 0.00 21.69M -0.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AeroVironment Inc. and Air Industries Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AeroVironment Inc. and Air Industries Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroVironment Inc. 38,871,813.42% 10.5% 9.6% Air Industries Group 1,715,438,152.48% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.09 shows that AeroVironment Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Air Industries Group’s beta is 1 which is 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AeroVironment Inc. is 10.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.3. The Current Ratio of rival Air Industries Group is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. AeroVironment Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Air Industries Group.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown AeroVironment Inc. and Air Industries Group’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroVironment Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Air Industries Group 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of AeroVironment Inc. is $85, with potential upside of 59.53%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.2% of AeroVironment Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.5% of Air Industries Group are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% are AeroVironment Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 21% are Air Industries Group’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AeroVironment Inc. -0.36% -0.49% -19.68% -26.53% -24.51% -19.28% Air Industries Group -1.87% 3.96% -9.48% 6.06% -29.53% 46.85%

For the past year AeroVironment Inc. has -19.28% weaker performance while Air Industries Group has 46.85% stronger performance.

Summary

AeroVironment Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Air Industries Group.

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and efficient energy systems (EES) in the United States and internationally. The company offers small UAS products to deliver intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; and communications, such as real-time tactical reconnaissance, tracking, combat assessment, and geographic data to the small tactical unit or individual operator. Its small UAS wirelessly transmit critical live video and other information to a hand-held ground control unit enabling the operator to view and capture images; ground control systems allow the operator to control the aircraft; and tactical missile systems designed to be reusable for various flights and to be recovered through an autonomous landing feature that enables a controlled descent to a designated location. The company also provides spare equipment, alternative payload modules, batteries, and chargers; repair, refurbishment and replacement, training, and customer support services to small UAS; turnkey information solutions; and engineering services. In addition, it offers electric vehicle charging systems, services, and related solutions for plug-in passenger vehicles; PosiCharge industrial electric vehicle charging systems for electric material handling vehicles and airport ground support equipment; and power cycling and test systems for developers and manufacturers of electric vehicles, as well as battery packs, electric motors, and fuel cells. The company sells EES products directly through sales force; and through retailers, resellers, industrial battery and lift-truck dealers, and distributors and representatives. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy, as well as commercial, consumer, and government customers. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.