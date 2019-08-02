Reviewing Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD)’s and Its Rivals results

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) is a company in the Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.95% of all Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. has 1.4% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 10.46% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. 0.00% 42.20% 6.40% Industry Average 3.25% 26.33% 6.05%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. N/A 39 20.98 Industry Average 237.64M 7.32B 62.17

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 1.00 2.83

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. presently has an average target price of $45, suggesting a potential downside of -7.33%. As a group, Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified companies have a potential upside of 26.48%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. -3.04% -5.05% 15.4% 10.44% 54.11% 21.26% Industry Average 5.45% 5.30% 17.43% 20.25% 29.64% 23.95%

For the past year Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.86 and has 1.38 Quick Ratio. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. has a beta of 0.55 and its 45.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.85 which is 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors, as well as for the commercial sector. This segment also provides propulsion systems, such as liquid, solid, air-breathing, and electric types of launch propulsion, in-space propulsion, missile defense propulsion, tactical missile propulsion, and hypersonic propulsion systems for defense, civil, and commercial applications; and armament systems for precision tactical systems and munitions serving military, civil, and commercial customers. The Real Estate segment engages in the re-zoning, entitlement, sale, and leasing of the companyÂ’s excess real estate assets. It owns 11,451 acres of land adjacent to U.S. Highway 50 between Rancho Cordova and Folsom, California east of Sacramento. The company was formerly known as GenCorp Inc. and changed its name to Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. in April 2015. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.