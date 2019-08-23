Reviewing Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD)’s and Its Peers results

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) is a company in the Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 59.95% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. has 1.4% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 10.46% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. 0.00% 42.20% 6.40% Industry Average 3.25% 26.33% 6.05%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. N/A 40 20.98 Industry Average 237.64M 7.32B 62.17

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.33 2.89

The potential upside of the peers is 62.10%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. -3.04% -5.05% 15.4% 10.44% 54.11% 21.26% Industry Average 5.45% 5.30% 17.43% 20.25% 29.64% 23.95%

For the past year Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.’s rivals have 1.86 and 1.38 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.55 shows that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. is 45.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.85 which is 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.’s competitors beat Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors, as well as for the commercial sector. This segment also provides propulsion systems, such as liquid, solid, air-breathing, and electric types of launch propulsion, in-space propulsion, missile defense propulsion, tactical missile propulsion, and hypersonic propulsion systems for defense, civil, and commercial applications; and armament systems for precision tactical systems and munitions serving military, civil, and commercial customers. The Real Estate segment engages in the re-zoning, entitlement, sale, and leasing of the companyÂ’s excess real estate assets. It owns 11,451 acres of land adjacent to U.S. Highway 50 between Rancho Cordova and Folsom, California east of Sacramento. The company was formerly known as GenCorp Inc. and changed its name to Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. in April 2015. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.