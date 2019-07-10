Reviewing Aerohive Networks Inc. (HIVE)’s and Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT)’s results

As Communication Equipment companies, Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) and Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerohive Networks Inc. 4 1.67 N/A -0.35 0.00 Plantronics Inc. 44 0.85 N/A -1.90 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aerohive Networks Inc. and Plantronics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.00% -109.7% -14.2% Plantronics Inc. 0.00% -19.8% -5.1%

Risk & Volatility

Aerohive Networks Inc. has a 1.1 beta, while its volatility is 10.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Plantronics Inc.’s 56.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.56 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aerohive Networks Inc. are 2 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Plantronics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Aerohive Networks Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Plantronics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Aerohive Networks Inc. and Plantronics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerohive Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Plantronics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Plantronics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $84 consensus target price and a 134.31% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.8% of Aerohive Networks Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.76% of Plantronics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.8% of Aerohive Networks Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Plantronics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerohive Networks Inc. 1.14% -15.68% -16.27% -10.35% -14.46% 8.9% Plantronics Inc. -1.73% -8.54% 0.19% -18.44% -29.47% 42.42%

For the past year Aerohive Networks Inc. has weaker performance than Plantronics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Plantronics Inc. beats Aerohive Networks Inc.

Aerohive Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services. Its cloud-based product comprises HiveManager, a network management application; and Mobility Suite, which includes guest access, personal device access, ID manager, and social login applications. The company sells its products to industry verticals, including K-12 and higher education, distributed enterprises, retail, and healthcare through a network of authorized value-added resellers, value-added distributors, and managed service providers. Aerohive Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company also manufactures and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand. Its primary products include corded and cordless communication headsets; audio processors; telephone systems; Bluetooth and corded products; personal computer and gaming headsets; and specialty products for hearing impaired individuals. The company designs its products for various markets and applications, such as offices and homes, contact centers, mobile phones and smartphones, tablets, computer and gaming, residential, and other specialty applications. Plantronics, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, retailers, wireless carriers, original equipment manufacturers, and telephony and other service providers. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.