Reviewing Aerohive Networks Inc. (HIVE)’s and NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)’s results

As Communication Equipment businesses, Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) and NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerohive Networks Inc. 4 1.70 N/A -0.35 0.00 NETGEAR Inc. 31 0.98 N/A 1.60 21.10

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aerohive Networks Inc. and NETGEAR Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aerohive Networks Inc. and NETGEAR Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.00% -109.7% -14.2% NETGEAR Inc. 0.00% -1.3% -0.8%

Volatility & Risk

Aerohive Networks Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.31 beta. In other hand, NETGEAR Inc. has beta of 1.84 which is 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aerohive Networks Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival NETGEAR Inc. is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. NETGEAR Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aerohive Networks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aerohive Networks Inc. and NETGEAR Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerohive Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NETGEAR Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively NETGEAR Inc. has a consensus target price of $40, with potential upside of 22.29%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aerohive Networks Inc. and NETGEAR Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.6% and 0%. Aerohive Networks Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of NETGEAR Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.23% 0.23% 26.14% 16.23% 10.17% 36.2% NETGEAR Inc. 19.27% 30.64% 10.08% -12.19% -17.3% 4.91%

For the past year Aerohive Networks Inc. has stronger performance than NETGEAR Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors NETGEAR Inc. beats Aerohive Networks Inc.

Aerohive Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services. Its cloud-based product comprises HiveManager, a network management application; and Mobility Suite, which includes guest access, personal device access, ID manager, and social login applications. The company sells its products to industry verticals, including K-12 and higher education, distributed enterprises, retail, and healthcare through a network of authorized value-added resellers, value-added distributors, and managed service providers. Aerohive Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets innovative networking solutions and smart connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Service Provider. The Retail segment offers home WiFi networking solutions and smart connected products. The Commercial segment provides business networking, storage, and security solutions. The Service Provider segment offers made-to-order home networking hardware and software solutions, including 4G LTE hotspots sold to service providers for sale to their subscribers. The company also offers commercial business networking products, such as Ethernet switches, wireless controllers and access points, Internet security appliances, and unified storage products; broadband access products, including broadband modems, WiFi gateways, and WiFi hotspots; and smart home/Internet-of-Things connectivity and products comprising WiFi routers and home WiFi system, WiFi range extenders, powerline adapters and bridges, remote video security systems, and WiFi network adapters. It markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers worldwide. NETGEAR, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.