Reviewing Aerohive Networks Inc. (HIVE)’s and Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)’s results

As Communication Equipment businesses, Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) and Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerohive Networks Inc. 4 1.67 N/A -0.35 0.00 Juniper Networks Inc. 27 2.04 N/A 1.61 15.95

Table 1 highlights Aerohive Networks Inc. and Juniper Networks Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) and Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.00% -109.7% -14.2% Juniper Networks Inc. 0.00% 5% 2.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.1 shows that Aerohive Networks Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Juniper Networks Inc.’s 14.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aerohive Networks Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Juniper Networks Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Juniper Networks Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aerohive Networks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aerohive Networks Inc. and Juniper Networks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerohive Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Juniper Networks Inc. 2 1 0 2.33

Meanwhile, Juniper Networks Inc.’s consensus target price is $25, while its potential downside is -7.48%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.8% of Aerohive Networks Inc. shares and 93.7% of Juniper Networks Inc. shares. About 2.8% of Aerohive Networks Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Juniper Networks Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerohive Networks Inc. 1.14% -15.68% -16.27% -10.35% -14.46% 8.9% Juniper Networks Inc. -3.6% -6.85% -3.82% -11.71% -3.89% -4.46%

For the past year Aerohive Networks Inc. had bullish trend while Juniper Networks Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Juniper Networks Inc. beats Aerohive Networks Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Aerohive Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services. Its cloud-based product comprises HiveManager, a network management application; and Mobility Suite, which includes guest access, personal device access, ID manager, and social login applications. The company sells its products to industry verticals, including K-12 and higher education, distributed enterprises, retail, and healthcare through a network of authorized value-added resellers, value-added distributors, and managed service providers. Aerohive Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus and data center environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and OCX1100, an open networking switch. In addition, the company offers security products comprising SRX series services gateways for the data centers; Branch SRX family that includes SRX300 Series and SRX1500, which provides integrated firewall capabilities; vSRX Virtual Firewall that delivers various features of physical firewalls; Sky Advanced Threat Prevention, a cloud-based service for static and dynamic analysis; and Spotlight Secure Threat Intelligence Platform, a threat intelligence platform that aggregates threat feeds from various sources. Further, it offers Junos OS, a network operating system; Junos Space, a network management platform for creating network management applications that include network director, services activation director, security director, edge services director, service now, and service insight; and Contrail networking and cloud platform solutions. Additionally, the company provides technical support and professional services, as well as education and training programs. It sells its products through direct sales, distributors, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners to end-users in the service provider and enterprise markets. Juniper Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.