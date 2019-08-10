Reviewing Aerohive Networks Inc. (HIVE)’s and Its Rivals results

As Communication Equipment company, Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
76.6% of Aerohive Networks Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.76% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Aerohive Networks Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.00% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Aerohive Networks Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aerohive Networks Inc.
|0.00%
|-109.70%
|-14.20%
|Industry Average
|4.18%
|33.29%
|7.44%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are comparing Aerohive Networks Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aerohive Networks Inc.
|N/A
|4
|0.00
|Industry Average
|68.17M
|1.63B
|102.47
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Aerohive Networks Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aerohive Networks Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.32
|2.57
|2.73
As a group, Communication Equipment companies have a potential upside of 64.86%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aerohive Networks Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aerohive Networks Inc.
|0.23%
|0.23%
|26.14%
|16.23%
|10.17%
|36.2%
|Industry Average
|4.47%
|8.55%
|13.81%
|23.14%
|34.90%
|33.68%
For the past year Aerohive Networks Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.
Liquidity
Aerohive Networks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Aerohive Networks Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.45 and has 2.74 Quick Ratio. Aerohive Networks Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aerohive Networks Inc.
Volatility and Risk
Aerohive Networks Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.31. Competitively, Aerohive Networks Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.05 which is 4.56% more volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
Aerohive Networks Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Aerohive Networks Inc.’s rivals beat Aerohive Networks Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.
Aerohive Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services. Its cloud-based product comprises HiveManager, a network management application; and Mobility Suite, which includes guest access, personal device access, ID manager, and social login applications. The company sells its products to industry verticals, including K-12 and higher education, distributed enterprises, retail, and healthcare through a network of authorized value-added resellers, value-added distributors, and managed service providers. Aerohive Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.
