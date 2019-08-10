Reviewing Aerohive Networks Inc. (HIVE)’s and Its Rivals results

As Communication Equipment company, Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.6% of Aerohive Networks Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.76% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Aerohive Networks Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.00% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Aerohive Networks Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.00% -109.70% -14.20% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Aerohive Networks Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aerohive Networks Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Aerohive Networks Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerohive Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.32 2.57 2.73

As a group, Communication Equipment companies have a potential upside of 64.86%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aerohive Networks Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.23% 0.23% 26.14% 16.23% 10.17% 36.2% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Aerohive Networks Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Aerohive Networks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Aerohive Networks Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.45 and has 2.74 Quick Ratio. Aerohive Networks Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aerohive Networks Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Aerohive Networks Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.31. Competitively, Aerohive Networks Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.05 which is 4.56% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Aerohive Networks Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Aerohive Networks Inc.’s rivals beat Aerohive Networks Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Aerohive Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services. Its cloud-based product comprises HiveManager, a network management application; and Mobility Suite, which includes guest access, personal device access, ID manager, and social login applications. The company sells its products to industry verticals, including K-12 and higher education, distributed enterprises, retail, and healthcare through a network of authorized value-added resellers, value-added distributors, and managed service providers. Aerohive Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.