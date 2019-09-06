Reviewing Aerohive Networks Inc. (HIVE)’s and Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX)’s results

Both Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) and Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerohive Networks Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Calix Inc. 7 0.79 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aerohive Networks Inc. and Calix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Aerohive Networks Inc. and Calix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.00% -109.7% -14.2% Calix Inc. 0.00% -13.3% -6.3%

Volatility & Risk

Aerohive Networks Inc. has a 1.31 beta, while its volatility is 31.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Calix Inc.’s 0.7 beta is the reason why it is 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aerohive Networks Inc. Its rival Calix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 0.8 respectively. Aerohive Networks Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Calix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aerohive Networks Inc. and Calix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.6% and 66.4%. About 5.1% of Aerohive Networks Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of Calix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.23% 0.23% 26.14% 16.23% 10.17% 36.2% Calix Inc. -0.16% -5.42% -15.14% -41.42% -10.29% -35.59%

For the past year Aerohive Networks Inc. has 36.2% stronger performance while Calix Inc. has -35.59% weaker performance.

Summary

Calix Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Aerohive Networks Inc.

Aerohive Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services. Its cloud-based product comprises HiveManager, a network management application; and Mobility Suite, which includes guest access, personal device access, ID manager, and social login applications. The company sells its products to industry verticals, including K-12 and higher education, distributed enterprises, retail, and healthcare through a network of authorized value-added resellers, value-added distributors, and managed service providers. Aerohive Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells broadband communications access platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to transform networks and connect to residential and business subscribers. The company develops and sells carrier-class hardware and cloud products to enhance and transform CSP access networks to meet the demands of subscribers. Its portfolio consists of three core systems and/or nodes: E-Series access systems and nodes, B6 access nodes, and the C7 multiservice, multiprotocol access system. The company also offers the P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways; the GigaFamily of GigaCenters, GigaHubs, and GigaPoints; and the Calix Management System, OpenLink cable software, and Compass Cloud family of software-as-a-service products. Its portfolio serves the CSP network from the central office or data center to the subscriber premises and enables CSPs to deliver voice, high-speed data, and broadband services over legacy and next-generation access networks. The company markets its access systems and software to CSPs in the United States, the Caribbean, Canada, Europe, and internationally through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.