Reviewing Aerohive Networks Inc. (HIVE)’s and Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) and Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerohive Networks Inc. 4 1.71 N/A -0.35 0.00 Boxlight Corporation 3 0.73 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aerohive Networks Inc. and Boxlight Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.00% -109.7% -14.2% Boxlight Corporation 0.00% -150.5% -46.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aerohive Networks Inc. are 2 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Boxlight Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Aerohive Networks Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Boxlight Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aerohive Networks Inc. and Boxlight Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.6% and 3.2%. About 5.1% of Aerohive Networks Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 45.72% of Boxlight Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.23% 0.23% 26.14% 16.23% 10.17% 36.2% Boxlight Corporation -7.42% -13.25% -29.19% 1.55% -25.77% 118.33%

For the past year Aerohive Networks Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Boxlight Corporation.

Summary

Aerohive Networks Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Boxlight Corporation.

Aerohive Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services. Its cloud-based product comprises HiveManager, a network management application; and Mobility Suite, which includes guest access, personal device access, ID manager, and social login applications. The company sells its products to industry verticals, including K-12 and higher education, distributed enterprises, retail, and healthcare through a network of authorized value-added resellers, value-added distributors, and managed service providers. Aerohive Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio instructional software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; and MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and interactive LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging products. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.