Reviewing Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI)’s and Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK)’s results

We are contrasting Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) and Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Drug Manufacturers – Major companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. 37 21.99 N/A -5.56 0.00 Merck & Co. Inc. 81 4.91 N/A 3.31 25.07

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merck & Co. Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108.6% -79.3% Merck & Co. Inc. 0.00% 28.2% 10%

Volatility & Risk

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 63.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.37. Competitively, Merck & Co. Inc.’s 43.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.57 beta.

Liquidity

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.5 and 3.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Merck & Co. Inc. are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Merck & Co. Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merck & Co. Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 Merck & Co. Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $71.44, while its potential upside is 208.06%. Competitively Merck & Co. Inc. has an average price target of $91.88, with potential upside of 8.02%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Merck & Co. Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merck & Co. Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 78.2% respectively. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Merck & Co. Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.66% -22.61% -42.93% -53.76% -67.51% -39.97% Merck & Co. Inc. 1.52% -2.08% 5.42% 13.11% 28.05% 8.61%

For the past year Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -39.97% weaker performance while Merck & Co. Inc. has 8.61% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Merck & Co. Inc. beats Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company is also developing Roclatan, a once-daily eye drop to reduce IOP that is in Phase III registration trials to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative research and development agreement with Royal DSM NV. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Irvine, California.

Merck & Co., Inc. provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances segments. The company offers therapeutic agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal and intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases. It also offers neuromuscular blocking agents; anti-bacterial products; cholesterol modifying medicines; and vaginal contraceptive products. In addition, the company offers products to prevent chemotherapy-induced and post-operative nausea and vomiting; treat brain tumors, and melanoma and metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer; prevent diseases caused by human papillomavirus; and vaccines for measles, mumps, rubella, varicella, chickenpox, shingles, rotavirus gastroenteritis, and pneumococcal diseases. Further, it offers antibiotic and anti-inflammatory drugs to treat infectious and respiratory diseases, fertility disorders, and pneumonia in cattle, horses, and swine; vaccines for poultry; parasiticide for sea lice in salmon; and antibiotics and vaccines for fishes. Additionally, the company offers companion animal products, such as ointments; diabetes mellitus treatment for dogs and cats; anthelmintic products; fluralaner products to treat fleas and ticks in dogs; and products for protection against bites from fleas, ticks, mosquitoes, and sandflies. It has collaborations with Aduro Biotech, Inc.; Premier Inc.; Cancer Research Technology; Corning; Pfizer Inc.; AstraZeneca PLC.; and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Ltd. The company serves drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, government agencies and entities, physicians, physician distributors, veterinarians, distributors, animal producers, and managed health care providers. Merck & Co., Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Kenilworth, New Jersey.