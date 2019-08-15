Reviewing Aemetis Inc. (AMTX)’s and Its Peers results

As Specialty Chemicals company, Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aemetis Inc. has 36.7% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 66.32% institutional ownership for its rivals. 10.86% of Aemetis Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.45% of all Specialty Chemicals companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Aemetis Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aemetis Inc. 0.00% 30.50% -35.10% Industry Average 11.64% 22.60% 7.11%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Aemetis Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aemetis Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 209.86M 1.80B 36.22

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Aemetis Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aemetis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.17 2.50 2.19 2.49

Aemetis Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $2.5, suggesting a potential upside of 187.36%. The rivals have a potential upside of 23.67%. Given Aemetis Inc.’s competitors higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Aemetis Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aemetis Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aemetis Inc. -4.66% 11.76% 18.6% -6.86% -24% 56.64% Industry Average 1.81% 10.57% 11.17% 17.41% 19.01% 24.35%

For the past year Aemetis Inc. has stronger performance than Aemetis Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aemetis Inc. are 0.2 and 0.1. Competitively, Aemetis Inc.’s rivals have 2.96 and 2.19 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aemetis Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aemetis Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Aemetis Inc. has a beta of 0.08 and its 92.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Aemetis Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.31 which is 31.36% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Aemetis Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Aemetis, Inc. operates as an international renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. It focuses on the production of advanced fuels and chemicals through the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by conversion of first-generation ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries. The company owns and operates a biodiesel plant in Kakinada, India; and an ethanol plant in Keyes, California. Aemetis, Inc. sells biodiesel and glycerin to resellers, distributors, and refiners through its sales force and independent sales agents, as well as to brokers who resell the product to end-users. It also produces ethanol; and wet distillers grains, distillers corn oil, and condensed distillers solubles to dairies and feedlots as animal feed. The company was formerly known as AE Biofuels, Inc. and changed its name to Aemetis, Inc. in November 2011. Aemetis, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.