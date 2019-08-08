Reviewing Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)’s and Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)’s results

As Semiconductor Equipment & Materials businesses, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) and Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aehr Test Systems 2 1.46 N/A -0.23 0.00 Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. 22 1.90 N/A 1.48 15.26

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) and Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aehr Test Systems 0.00% -9.6% -5.8% Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 8.1%

Risk and Volatility

Aehr Test Systems is 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.58 beta. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aehr Test Systems is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aehr Test Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.4% of Aehr Test Systems shares and 93.9% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. shares. 2.6% are Aehr Test Systems’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aehr Test Systems -12.08% -18.13% -19.14% 7.38% -43.04% -7.09% Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. -6.53% -2.75% -0.96% 4.91% -13.95% 11.64%

For the past year Aehr Test Systems had bearish trend while Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Aehr Test Systems.

Aehr Test Systems designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment used in the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company offers full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, die carriers, and related accessories; and Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as offer individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices. The company also provides FOX systems, which are full wafer contact parallel test and burn-in systems designed to make contact with all pads of a wafer simultaneously; WaferPak cartridge that includes a full-wafer probe card for use in testing wafers in FOX systems; DiePak carrier, a reusable and temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform final test and burn-in of singulated bare die; and test fixtures that hold the devices undergoing test or burn-in and electrically connect the devices under test to the system electronics. In addition, the company offers customer service and support programs, including system installation, system repair, applications engineering support, spare parts inventory, customer training, and documentation services. It markets and sells its products to semiconductor manufacturers, semiconductor contract assemblers, electronics manufacturers, and burn-in and test service companies through a network of distributors and sales representatives. Aehr Test Systems was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Equipment and Expendable Tools. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders to connect very fine wires made of gold, silver alloy, or copper between the bond pads of the semiconductor devices or dies, and the leads on its package; wafer level bonders, which mechanically applies bumps to dies for some variants of the flip chip assembly process; and wedge bonders to connect semiconductor chips for the power packages, power hybrids, and automotive modules. This segment also provides advanced packaging with adaptive machine analytics chip-to-substrate bonders for flip chip and thermo-compression bonding applications; and electronic assembly solutions, as well as spare parts, equipment repair, maintenance and servicing, equipment upgrading, and training services. The Expendable Tools segment offers various expendable tools for a range of semiconductor packaging applications. This segmentÂ’s products include capillaries for use in ball bonders, as well as gold wire bonding; bonding wedges for use in heavy wire wedge bonders; dicing blades that are used for cutting silicon wafers into individual semiconductor dies. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.