Reviewing Aegon N.V. (AEG)’s and Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)’s results

Both Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) and Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) are Life Insurance companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aegon N.V. 5 0.00 N/A 0.34 14.34 Lincoln National Corporation 62 0.61 N/A 7.03 9.29

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aegon N.V. and Lincoln National Corporation. Lincoln National Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Aegon N.V. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Aegon N.V.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Lincoln National Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aegon N.V. 0.00% 2.7% 0.2% Lincoln National Corporation 0.00% 10% 0.5%

Volatility and Risk

Aegon N.V.’s 1.23 beta indicates that its volatility is 23.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Lincoln National Corporation has beta of 1.89 which is 89.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Aegon N.V. and Lincoln National Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aegon N.V. 0 0 0 0.00 Lincoln National Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Lincoln National Corporation has an average target price of $72, with potential upside of 36.16%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8% of Aegon N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.2% of Lincoln National Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 10.1% of Aegon N.V. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Lincoln National Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aegon N.V. -3.34% -3.15% -4.65% -6.11% -23.48% 5.81% Lincoln National Corporation -2.13% -0.31% -1.07% 12.85% -4.07% 27.34%

For the past year Aegon N.V. was less bullish than Lincoln National Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Lincoln National Corporation beats Aegon N.V.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions. The companyÂ’s products include fixed and indexed annuities, variable annuities, universal life insurance (UL), variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL, term life insurance, indexed universal life insurance, and employer-sponsored retirement plans and services, as well as group life, disability, and dental products. It also provides various plan investment vehicles, including individual and group variable annuities, group fixed annuities, and mutual fund-based programs; single and survivorship versions of UL and VUL, including corporate-owned UL and VUL, and bank-owned UL and VUL insurance products; and group non-medical insurance products, principally term life, universal life, disability, dental, vision, accident, and critical illness insurance to the employer market place through various forms of contributory and non-contributory plans. The company distributes its products through consultants, brokers, planners, agents, financial advisors, third-party administrators, and other intermediaries. Lincoln National Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.