Reviewing Aegon N.V. (AEG)’s and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). The two are both Life Insurance companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aegon N.V.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|0.34
|14.34
|American Equity Investment Life Holding Company
|27
|0.80
|N/A
|3.13
|8.23
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Aegon N.V. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Aegon N.V. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aegon N.V.
|0.00%
|2.7%
|0.2%
|American Equity Investment Life Holding Company
|0.00%
|11.2%
|0.5%
Volatility and Risk
A beta of 1.23 shows that Aegon N.V. is 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s 95.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.95 beta.
Analyst Recommendations
Aegon N.V. and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aegon N.V.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|American Equity Investment Life Holding Company
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
Competitively the average price target of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is $31, which is potential 41.17% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Aegon N.V. and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company are owned by institutional investors at 8% and 95.3% respectively. 10.1% are Aegon N.V.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aegon N.V.
|-3.34%
|-3.15%
|-4.65%
|-6.11%
|-23.48%
|5.81%
|American Equity Investment Life Holding Company
|-2.75%
|-5.7%
|-11.03%
|-15.69%
|-28.25%
|-7.66%
For the past year Aegon N.V. had bullish trend while American Equity Investment Life Holding Company had bearish trend.
Summary
On 8 of the 10 factors American Equity Investment Life Holding Company beats Aegon N.V.
