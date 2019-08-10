Reviewing Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE)’s and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s results

This is a contrast between Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 31 40.85 N/A -5.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are 10.7 and 10.7. Competitively, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has 2.4 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has a 78.80% upside potential and an average target price of $14.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.8% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.2% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has 19.63% stronger performance while Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has -49.07% weaker performance.

Summary

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.