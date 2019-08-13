Reviewing Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE)’s and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s results

We are comparing Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 26.36 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Liquidity

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.7 and a Quick Ratio of 10.7. Competitively, Trevena Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 3.6 Quick Ratio. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $14, and a 75.44% upside potential. Competitively Trevena Inc. has a consensus price target of $3.5, with potential upside of 280.31%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Trevena Inc. seems more appealing than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.8% and 32.2% respectively. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Comparatively, Trevena Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Trevena Inc.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.