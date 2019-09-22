Reviewing Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE)’s and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s results

This is a contrast between Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are 10.7 and 10.7 respectively. Its competitor Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 and its Quick Ratio is 9.5. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.8% and 8%. Insiders held 1.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.77% are Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.