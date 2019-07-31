Reviewing Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE)’s and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s results

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 108.70 N/A -2.21 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 88.30 N/A -2.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

10.7 and 10.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. Its rival Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $14, while its potential upside is 56.25%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.4% and 42.3%. About 1% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% are Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. -0.58% -5.79% -13.54% -24.95% -33.5% -8.81% Selecta Biosciences Inc. -11.24% -13.67% 16.93% -59.89% -81.09% -16.92%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.