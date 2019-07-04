Reviewing Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE)’s and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 78.54 N/A -2.21 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 13.64 N/A -1.05 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -26.4%

Liquidity

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.7 while its Quick Ratio is 10.7. On the competitive side is, Molecular Templates Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Molecular Templates Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 112.12% and an $14 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.4% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.5% of Molecular Templates Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Molecular Templates Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. -0.58% -5.79% -13.54% -24.95% -33.5% -8.81% Molecular Templates Inc. 5.22% 23.35% 63.33% 66.88% -13.45% 89.6%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has -8.81% weaker performance while Molecular Templates Inc. has 89.6% stronger performance.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.